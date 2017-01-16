Ghostfish Brewing - 2nd Anniversary beer and party
Seattle's first and only 100 percent gluten-free brewery is about to celebrate two years of award-winning beers. Ghostfish Brewing Company plans to celebrate its second anniversary by releasing a very special, limited-release beer and hosting a party at the brewery's taproom in SoDo, where they also serve up some tasty gluten-free food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC