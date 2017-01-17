For St. Paul's newest beermaker, Black Stack Brewing will be a family affair
The latest brewery and taproom to jump into the Twin Cities market is Black Stack Brewing , located in the sprawling complex at 755 Prior Ave. N. in St. Paul in the same building where Can Can Wonderland opened earlier this month . "We're mutually thrilled to have each other in this building as kind of co-traffic drivers," said owner Scott Johnson.
