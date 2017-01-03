Flying Dog Brewery to move to bigger location
Flying Dog, Maryland's biggest brewery, will expand its property after purchasing a $2.55 million sit from the City of Frederick. The purchase of the Bowman Farm lot was approved in September 2015, but the deed was not acquired by the beer company until Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC