Five Colorado Breweries to Watch in 2017 From Big Beers Fest in Breckenridge
It's only 38 miles from Vail to Breckenridge, but it was a huge leap for the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival, which moved to Summit County this year after sixteen years in Vail. The change came with complications - finding new sponsors, a new venue and new partners - but after an initial scare that the fest would come to an end , founders Laura and Bill Lodge and their team were able pull it off yet again , a feat that is probably fairly rare in the beer-festival business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC