Five Colorado Breweries to Watch in 2017 From Big Beers Fest in Breckenridge

It's only 38 miles from Vail to Breckenridge, but it was a huge leap for the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival, which moved to Summit County this year after sixteen years in Vail. The change came with complications - finding new sponsors, a new venue and new partners - but after an initial scare that the fest would come to an end , founders Laura and Bill Lodge and their team were able pull it off yet again , a feat that is probably fairly rare in the beer-festival business.

