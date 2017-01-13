Final call for entries for the New World Beer & Cider Awards
This unique competition celebrates beer and cider brewing perfection from New Zealand and around the world, putting award winning classic ales and extraordinary experimental brews right at the top of New World customers' shopping lists. Now entering its third year, the 2017 competition is expected to exceed 2016 levels and organisers are gearing up.
