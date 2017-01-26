End of the golden age of craft beer?
Once the domain of hipsters, craft beer is now in pubs, supermarkets and almost every home barbecue or party. But, asks Michael Donaldson, is the industry reaching the end of its shelf life? Brothers Beer shop, brewery and tasting lounge in Auckland draws in punters with over 200 flavours on offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC