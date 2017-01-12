Eat and listen to a bit of cheese whilst you sup on your beer at this city bar
Six Barrel Drafthouse , in Carlton Street, will have a weekly "Cheesy Tuesdays" to play cheesy tunes and hand out free mini cheeseboards with every pint of draught, bottled or canned beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Sat
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC