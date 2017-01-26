Drink Up! There Are Four Beer Fests in the Next Three Days

It's already late January and you haven't yet added a single souvenir glass this year to your collection of beerfest glassware. Well, rant about it on Facebook because this is a travesty of justice! Who's gonna make that collection great again if you don't get out there and tick those fest-only beers off your list or on Untappd? Fortuitously, you've got four great Portland Beer Festival options- Celebrating the Craft, Collabofest, Artisinful, and NW Coffee Invitational -all before the clock strikes Sunday.

