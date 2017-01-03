Craft Beer Fest homebrew contest winner on sale at Joboy's
If you didn't have a chance to sample the winning beer at the sold-out festival in September, the stout's now on tap at Joboy's Brew Pub in Lititz. Chris Harvey and Caitlin Miletto upgraded from homebrewing equipment and had their Morning Glory Royal Imperial Stout made on Joboy's system before Thanksgiving.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
