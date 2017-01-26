Cotswolds brewery is going for gold

A COTSWOLD brewery has announced it is making one of its award-winning ales a permanent feature in its range of beers. Hook Norton Brewery says after a few years of prospecting and pontificating it has decided that Hooky Gold - winner of International Beer Challenge 2016 Bronze; International Beer Challenge 2015 Bronze and SIBA Midlands 2012 Gold - will stand alongside its regular ales Hooky, Old Hooky and Hooky Mild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.