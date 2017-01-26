Cost of beer to soar by - 59p a Pint' as - big four' brewers hik...
Britain's biggest brewers have ramped beer prices due to rising inflation, soaring business rates and the introduction of the living wage. Heineken, Carlsberg, Budweiser and Carling the UK's most popular beer have all hiked prices thanks to "significant cost challenges".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC