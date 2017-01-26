Cost of beer to soar by - 59p a Pint' as - big four' brewers hik...

Cost of beer to soar by - 59p a Pint'...

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Britain's biggest brewers have ramped beer prices due to rising inflation, soaring business rates and the introduction of the living wage. Heineken, Carlsberg, Budweiser and Carling the UK's most popular beer have all hiked prices thanks to "significant cost challenges".

