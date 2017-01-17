Core77 Reader's Wife Designs the Perfect Beer Can Opening
After seeing our post on The Design Evolution of Beer Can Openings , reader Devin Sidell's wife may have designed the perfect beer can aperture. To get you up to speed, we were discussing how a single opening in a can leads to "glugging," i.e. turbulence while drinking since there's no airflow.
