Cleveland Jam, crafted with local beer and wine, finds a home in Old Brooklyn

Read more: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Conti grew up two miles from the 100-year-old greenhouse where he now operates Cleveland Jam Conservatory , 1300 West Schaaf Rd. From the time he launched his booze-infused jelly and jam-making business in 2013, his goal was to eventually bring his business to Old Brooklyn, which was once nicknamed "The Greenhouse Capital of the United States." "Our eye was always on this property," says Conti.

