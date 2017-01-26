Cheers! Treat for ale and cider fans with return of Elysian Winter Beer Festival
Punters raised a glass to some of the region's finest real ales and ciders at the weekend as they sampled the delights of a popular beer festival. Ely & District Branch of CAMRA held its eight Elysian Winter Beer Festival on Friday and Saturday at The Maltings, Ship Lane, in Ely.
