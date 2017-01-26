Ceilidh at St John's for church roof fund

John Tinkler, chairman of the Roof Fund committee is pictured wi th Miranda Armitage, who will be Saturday's caller at the Ceilidh FOLLOWING a successful Beer and Folk Evening in November, St John's Church Ben Rhydding is hosting a Ceilidh to celebrate Burns Night on Saturday January 28. With the birth of the bard in mind, the ceilidh is being organised as a further fund-raiser for the ongoing work on the church roof. There will be no Burns Supper or free whisky, but a lively evening is promised with an address to the haggis and other Burns commemorations as well as plenty of dancing to the music of the Giddy Goats band, plus a cash bar.

