CAMRA: Traditional British beer is a unique style of brewing
Real ale completes its fermentation in the barrel, and that gives it the bit of gas it needs, but naturally. Unlike other types of beer, real ale does not involve pasteurisation, filtering or artificial gas; it also needs more time and skill to serve in the pub.
