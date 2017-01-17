Cambridge's 21st CAMRA Winter Beer Fe...

Cambridge's 21st CAMRA Winter Beer Festival is kicking off on Thursday, January 19

CAMRA's Winter Beer Festival is running from Thursday to Saturday at the University Social Club, Mill Lane, and tipple-lovers can look forward to British ales and ciders, and a variety of foreign beers. Entry is free on Friday lunchtime and free for CAMRA and CURAS members at all times.

