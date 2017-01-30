Business of Beer: Industry growing in leaps and bounds
It's no secret that 2016 was a big year for craft beer in Nova Scotia - 10 new breweries opened during the past year, bringing the total number to 37 for the province, with total annual sales of more than three million litres. With at least another 10 new breweries planning to open in 2017, it's a given that craft beer is going to continue to grow in leaps and bounds this year.
