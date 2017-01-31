Budwesier says political message of Super Bowl ad is a coincidence

Budweiser commercials tend to be some of the most highly-anticipated advertisements of the Super Bowl, from heartwarming stories of Clydesdale horses and puppies in 2014 to the odd frogs of 1995. This year, they stepped away from animals to focus on a more human aspect: the emigration of Budweiser founder Adolphus Busch from Germany to the United States in the 1800s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.