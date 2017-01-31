Budweiser beer's Super Bowl commercial takes on immigration
In a 1-minute commercial spot released Tuesday, the beer maker recounts the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. in 1857 from Hamburg, Germany. The spot, titled "Born the Hard Way ," is set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl.
