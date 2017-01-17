Brooklyn Brewery not leaving longtime...

Brooklyn Brewery not leaving longtime home for Navy Yard

The founder of Brooklyn Brewery says the local craft beer business with a global brand won't be moving after all. Company co-founder Steve Hindy told The New York Times on Thursday that he and Brooklyn Brewery's top executives have decided not to leave its longtime home in the borough's Williamsburg section.

