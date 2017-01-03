Brewsday Tuesday: Local breweries will release new beers in 2017
Newly opened Wayward Owl Brewing hit the ground running, distributing its Family Tree Kristallweizen and Clean Slate IPA in cans in early January, which owner Justin Boswell calls "Canuary." The cans will debut at Rouses and other retail locations soon.
