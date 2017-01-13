Bottle shop opens in Heaton as coffee...

Bottle shop opens in Heaton as coffee entrepreneur expands into craft beer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

A Newcastle entrepreneur is tapping into the craft beer market after opening the doors to his new specialist bottle shop. James Andrew has spent a decade working in the hospitality and among his ventures he has helped to launch a range of coffee shops in Newcastle city centre, including Piccolo in the Grainger Market and Pink Lane Coffee, alongside owner Anthony Atkinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) 12 hr Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC