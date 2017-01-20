Best Job Ever: The Smithsonian Just Hired a Craft Beer Historian
On Monday, it announced the dream job was filled by Theresa McCulla , a social and cultural historian of food in the U.S. from the early 1800s to today. McCulla, who has a culinary degree and will receive her Ph.D. in American Studies from Harvard next year, will conduct research on how beer and brewing fits into the broader American experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC