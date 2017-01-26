Bentspoke Brewing Co Crankshaft comes in eighth in the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers countdown
Bentspoke Brewing Co has stamped their mark on the Australian craft beer scene, with two beers making the top 20 in the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers. A large crowd gathered at the Braddon brew pub with owners Tracy Margrain and Richard Watkins to hear Bentspoke's Crankshaft beer announced in eighth place and Barley Griffin at 19. Bentspoke's Tracy Margrain and Richard Watkins with their Barley Griffin and Crankshaft beers, which both finished in the top 20 of the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers.
