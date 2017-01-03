Beer We Go: Tickets on sale for popul...

Beer We Go: Tickets on sale for popular Dorchester festival

The ever popular beer festival is being held at the Corn Exchange on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. This year tickets will be available from the Brace of Butchers in Poundbury , Goldie's pub in Dorchester, The Boot in Weymouth and online at camrawdorset.org.uk The festival will feature four sessions across the two days, with tickets costing A 10 including a glass, programme and three half pints. The lunchtime sessions run from 11am to 3.30pm and the evening sessions are held from 6pm to 11.30pm.

