Beer Up North: On the virtues of yeast and other related opinionsIn...
Technically speaking, I suppose one could mix a can of Canada Dry club soda, a splash of Grey Goose, some malt extract, and a few drops of cocktail bitters into a pint glass and call it beer. I'd personally be more apt to call it a vodka barley cocktail, and even less apt to drink it, but nevertheless... The problem I have with my beer-cocktail recipe is that it would lack the refined flavour elements provided by yeast during the process of fermentation; granted, vodka is a product of fermentation, but any esters left behind as a by-product would be mostly lost in the subsequent distillation process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC