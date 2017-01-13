Beer Up North: On the virtues of yeas...

Beer Up North: On the virtues of yeast and other related opinions

Technically speaking, I suppose one could mix a can of Canada Dry club soda, a splash of Grey Goose, some malt extract, and a few drops of cocktail bitters into a pint glass and call it beer. I'd personally be more apt to call it a vodka barley cocktail, and even less apt to drink it, but nevertheless... The problem I have with my beer-cocktail recipe is that it would lack the refined flavour elements provided by yeast during the process of fermentation; granted, vodka is a product of fermentation, but any esters left behind as a by-product would be mostly lost in the subsequent distillation process.

Chicago, IL

