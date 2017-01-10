Beer of the Week: Bend Brewing Sno'd In Winter Ale
Consider the weather we've been hit with in Oregon these past couple of weeks - here in Bend, schools have been closed more in 2017 than they were in the past 20 years - what could be a more appropriate beer for this week than Bend Brewing Company 's Sno'd In Winter Ale ? Bend Brewing released this beer a month ago, and I picked up a bottle this weekend at the new Market of Choice here in town. They brewed this beer in SnoPlanks and Oregon Adaptive Sports , and with every purchase of this beer BBC donates to OAS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Sat
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC