Beer of the Week: Bend Brewing Sno'd In Winter Ale

Consider the weather we've been hit with in Oregon these past couple of weeks - here in Bend, schools have been closed more in 2017 than they were in the past 20 years - what could be a more appropriate beer for this week than Bend Brewing Company 's Sno'd In Winter Ale ? Bend Brewing released this beer a month ago, and I picked up a bottle this weekend at the new Market of Choice here in town. They brewed this beer in SnoPlanks and Oregon Adaptive Sports , and with every purchase of this beer BBC donates to OAS.

