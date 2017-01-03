Beer and bacon festival returns to Hartman Arena
It found the right recipe last year, so Hartman Arena is putting on another installment of the Air Capital Bacon and Beer Festival . The event will return from 4 to 7 p.m. April 29 and will again include samples of more than 75 varieties of beer, bacon-themed dishes and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC