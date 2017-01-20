Australian craft pioneer changes focus from beer to $260 whisky
The Steam Exchange brewery in Goolwa, South Australia, has been rebadged Fleurieu Distillery, realising a lifelong dream for its head distiller. The distillery, on the edge of the River Murray about and hour's drive south of Adelaide, released its first single malt whisky just before Christmas and has almost sold out despite its A$260 price tag.
