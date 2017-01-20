2017 set to be the year of beer for Norwich with bumper programme of festivals

Rather than competing for the crown of best beer city in the country, leaders of the Norwich City of Ale will travel to Sheffield next month to share ideas and visions for a bumper year of beer festivals. Named the top two friendliest cities in the UK in the Co-op 2017 survey, Norwich and Sheffield were also the only two cities in the country to make the Travellers Today Best Cities in the World for Beer last November.

