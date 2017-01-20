2016 - The Year in Beer
I haven't written up a year-end retrospective post in awhile but this past 12 months felt like the year for it. There have been some interesting things going on in beer for 2016, on both the national and the local level, that are worth revisiting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC