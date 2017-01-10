13 things pub-goers do that infuriate the staff
But what really gets under the skin of landlords? Have you ever wondered why you struggle to get served? Maybe you're breaching the pub commandments.... 1 - Don't wave your money around or put it on the bar. The latter is especially a no-no if the bar's wet! "This is the real one for me," said one manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC