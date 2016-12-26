We visit Shepherd Neame in Faversham to find out how they make Christmas beer

As you're swigging on your favourite festive beer, have you ever wondered how they make it taste so good? Bess Browning visits Shepherd Neame brewery to discover the step-by-step guide of making their Christmas Ale. Shepherd Neame's headquarters in Faversham is probably one of the best places in the UK to discover how beer is made because it holds the title of Britain's oldest brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.