We did a blind taste test of Bud, Coors, Miller, and Natty...

What's the best light beer to drink at the ball game or at a party with friends? You may have a favorite, but what is the definitive choice? In a blind taste test, we had people try Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Natty Light to see which cheap, light beer reigns supreme.

