Upset Hindus urge Brazilian brewery to withdraw Ganesha and Vishnu beers
Upset Hindus have urged Amparo based "award-winning" Cervejaria Ashby brewery to apologise and withdraw Ganesha and Vishnu beers; calling these highly inappropriate. "Ganesha Ambar IPA" and "Vishnu Red IPA" beers carry the picture of respective Hindu deity.
