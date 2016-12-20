Tin Man brewery to open in historic Kokomo train depot
And it just so happens that his most recent reclamation project will soon lead to the opening of Tin Man Brewing Company in downtown Kokomo's historic train depot. Davidson, Tin Man's owner, president and brewing technical director, sat inside the train depot earlier this month, surrounded by decor that calls on both local history and the company's familiar steampunk aesthetic, and discussed constructing a company around existing landmarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC