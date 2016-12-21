Pucker up: Victory's Monkey gets sour variant
Victory Brewing Company announces the arrival of Sour Monkey in a new format January 1 - just in time to celebrate the season. As part of the celebration, the beloved national brewery is also introducing an extremely limited run of their new Sour Monkey Remix.
