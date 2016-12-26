Pubs to join in with shops to hold January sales

The Last Post in Weston Road, Southend, the Elms in London Road, Leigh , the Roebuck in Rayleigh High Street and Parson's Barn in Frobisher Way, Shoebury , are reducing the price on a range of drinks from Tuesday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 18 inclusive. Some of the drinks featured in the sale will include a real ale - Doom Bar, a craft beer - Shipyard, one lager - Coors Light, two ciders - Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners and three wines from Coldwater Creek.

