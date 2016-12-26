Pubs to join in with shops to hold Ja...

Pubs to join in with shops to hold January sales

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

The Last Post in Weston Road, Southend, the Elms in London Road, Leigh , the Roebuck in Rayleigh High Street and Parson's Barn in Frobisher Way, Shoebury , are reducing the price on a range of drinks from Tuesday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 18 inclusive. Some of the drinks featured in the sale will include a real ale - Doom Bar, a craft beer - Shipyard, one lager - Coors Light, two ciders - Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners and three wines from Coldwater Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov 29 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp... Oct '16 Maggie 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC