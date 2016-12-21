PHOTOS: Father and son team up to open craft beer pub
A new craft alehouse has opened in Romsey, taking over the site of the former William IV on Latimer Street. The Tipsy Pig, which prides itself on serving lesser known but delicious ales and lagers, opened last Friday to floods of local punters.
