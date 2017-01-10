Patent No. 5077061A: Method Of Making Alcohol-Free Beer

Today in 1991, US Patent 5077061 A was issued, an invention of Christian Zurcher and Rudiger Gruss, assigned to Binding-Brauerei Ag, for their "Method of Making Alcohol-Free or Nearly Alcohol-Free Beer." Here's the Abstract: A method of producing an alcohol-free or low alcohol beer comprising thermally breaking malt draff to obtain a malt draff mash from a substrate selected from the group consisting of a full- or a high-alcohol content beer brewing base or a protein fraction obtained from malt draff by digesting, boiling or autoclaving during the production of edible draff meal in a draff mash.

