Patent No. 2917906A: Portable Cooler, Gasser, And Dispenser For Keg Beer
Today in 1959, US Patent 2917906 A was issued, an invention of George Craig Woolley, for his "Portable Cooler, Gasser, and Dispenser for Keg Beer." There's no Abstract, although in the description it includes these claims: This invention relates to a readily portable device for supporting and completely servicing a keg or small barrel of beer or other beverage which requires for proper draught and taste characteristics, cooling, gassing and controlled dispensing.
