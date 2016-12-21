Patent No. 2065949A: Beer Cooling And Dispensing System
Today in 1936, US Patent 2065949 A was issued, an invention of Harry J. Sandell, for his "Beer Cooling and Dispensing System." There's no Abstract, although in the description it includes these claims: The invention relates to a beer cooling and dispensing system, and has for its object to simplify and improve the efficiency of drawing beer from a storage refrigerator at one point and a dispensing 5 outlet at another.
