Olympia craft beer store closes over lapsed liquor license, owner says

Gravity Beer Market in Olympia has closed because its liquor license lapsed, according to a sign on the store's door at 1001 Fourth Ave. E. "We neglected to renew our business license," says the sign, which notes the store is working on getting a license to start serving pints. "We can't sell you delicious beer for a little bit while we straighten things out."

