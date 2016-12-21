Japan to streamline beer taxes
Japan is looking to streamline its taxes on beer, as the beverage is currently taxed in three categories based on the drink's malt content. The current tax system in Japan taxes a 350ml can of beer A 77 , A 47 for the ' happoshu' and A 28 for a cheaper beer-like beverage called 'hodgepodge'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC