Hunting wild yeast to make a 100 per cent Nova Scotian beer

Wednesday

Armed with sterile test tubes, workers at Big Spruce Brewing set out last year into the berry patches of a Cape Breton farm to track down the missing link in their quest to craft a 100 per cent Nova Scotian beer - wild yeast. The brewery figured there would be a market for a beer whose components are all produced in the province.

