Hardywood Kentucky Christmas Morning Beer
We may be looking at Christmas in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't seek out and consume a great beer like Hardywood Kentucky Christmas Morning . The 10.8% brew starts out as Hardywood's legendary Gingerbread Stout before aging for months in Kentucky bourbon barrels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uncrate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov 29
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC