Hand Over Your DNA, Receive Custom Beer Glass

Are you one of those people that tastes every single beer offered at the bar before ordering? Do you make sure to hit every local brewery within a 20 mile radius while on vacation? Here's a real test of your beer loyalty-would you or someone you know go this far? Hailing from Japan, DNA GLASS is a project dedicated to both beer lovers and those who aren't quite sold on the popular beverage. Apparently, by simply mailing in a saliva sample, the design team can understand your taste profile and 3D print a custom beer glass to help you enjoy-or learn to enjoy-a nice cold one to your fullest potential.

