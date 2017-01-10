Gulch Distillers: Beyond Bread and Beer

What happens when two friends start dreaming about opening a distillery and making whisky in central Montana? Mix in shared childhood memories, inherited Helena red hair, and a love for single malt whisky, and you get Gulch Distillers. Wheat and barley are an integral part of Montana's economy; the state produces more than 250 million bushels of these two grains, and its "two-row barley" is valued by maltsters around the world for its excellent quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GoodFood World.